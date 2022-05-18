POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Go Out Local is announcing two more performances for the summer lineup at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

The Summer Concert Series is thrilled to bring Brett Scallions and Josey Scott: Playing The Hits of Saliva and Fuel to Idaho.

Brett Scallions & Josey Scott will be performing the best of “Fuel” and “Saliva” on Friday, July 8.

Josey and Brett will be playing the entire catalog of chart-topping Saliva and Fuel hits including Click Click Boom, Ladies and Gentleman, Hemorrhage, Shimmer, as well as some other beloved favorites deep in their vault.

Tickets are available Thursday, May 19 at idahoconcertseries.com.

Craig Morgan will perform on Saturday, July 9.

Tickets are available Thursday, May 19 at countryconcertseries.com.

The post 2 more performances announced for summer lineup at Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre appeared first on Local News 8.