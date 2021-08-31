BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – There will once again be two mother’s lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

These quiet, clean and comfortable areas are for moms and babies to escape the heat during the fair.

As part of this year’s fair, Grove Creek will have the tents conveniently located, which can be found on the Fair Map in blue.

The larger tent, located just outside of the tunnel near the “West Events,” will have a mother’s lounge—a quiet, private, and air-conditioned space for mothers to nurse their babies or pump. Also, in a nearby area, massage therapists from the College of Massage Therapy will be offering free chair massages.

In addition, another private tent will be set up near the “Highway Gate” in the eastern area of the fairgrounds.

“As one of the Grand Champion sponsors, Bingham Healthcare commits valuable time and resources to making sure everyone gets the most out of their fair experience,” says Valerie Jewett, director of public relations and marketing at Bingham Healthcare. “We are excited to be a part of this amazing event, helping to make it as enjoyable as possible for everyone who attends.”

