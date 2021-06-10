JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 2021 Teton County Fair will look a lot more like normal this year with the return of live music at the Fair Kickoff Concert.

This year’s concert features the American Folk duo, Jamestown Revival, and the North Carolina string band quartet Mipso.

Mipso, known for combining a traditional string band format with close harmony, will open the concert held in the Rodeo Arena on Wednesday, July 28. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will start at 6:30 p.m.

Following Mipso, is the concert headliner, Jamestown Revival, made-up of childhood friends from Texas who combine voice harmonies with Southern Country, Americana, and Western Rock music. The band has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, the Wall Street Journal, has played at popular music festivals like South by Southwest, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Musical Festival, and has appeared as a guest on the late-night talk show Conan.

Tickets get on sale online Thursday, July 1, and cost $20 per person. You can find more information HERE.

