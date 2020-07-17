FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially reports two new COVID-19 positive cases.

This brings the total to 21 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation.

19 positive cases are at home in self-quarantine and 2 are hospitalized.

According to contact tracers, the positive cases are not coming from any workplace but rather are linked to being in contact with a positive individual at large gatherings.

Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit (I.H.S) and Community Health Resource Center (HRSA).

Tribal Contact Tracers are notified immediately and maintain constant contact with the positive cases. If you have been in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person or if you start having COVID-19 symptoms, contact your medical provider or call the COVID hotline.

If you are contacted by a contract tracer, the individual will be instructed on isolation and testing. COVID-19 symptoms include a fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our Tribal health centers, including I.H.S, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively monitoring positive individuals.

For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at 208-238-5400 (Monday-Friday, 8-5PM) or Community Health Resource Center (HRSA) 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase of phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities.

For tribal resources check out the Tribes COVID19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID19.

For general questions on Idaho COVID-19, call the Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.