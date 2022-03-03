BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports two separate overnight traffic stops resulted in arrests.

Just before midnight, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle near Ammon Road and Leroy Dr.

The deputy identified the driver, Erica R. Stearns, as a wanted individual finding an outstanding Idaho Falls Police Department for failure to appear at a pre-trial conference.

Stearns told deputies on scene there was methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia in her vehicle that belonged to her.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, loose prescription pills and open containers of alcohol.

In the second incident, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a deputy made a traffic stop near 49th S. and 25th E. on a motorist who failed to dim his headlights.

While talking with the driver, 60-year-old Mont Jeffs, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Jeffs told the deputy he had used marijuana in the past and was previously charged in Bingham County with drug related crimes.

During this time, the deputy discovered Jeffs was wanted on an active felony warrant for failure to appear on a felony possession of marijuana charge in Bonneville County and a probation violation warrant out of Bingham County.

Jeffs was placed under arrest on the outstanding warrants, and while being secured in a patrol car, deputies located a small baggie of methamphetamine. A search of Jeffs’ vehicle produced several baggies of marijuana and small items of paraphernalia. Deputies later found the methamphetamine to weigh just more than one gram and the total amount of marijuana to be just more than seven ounces.

Deputies transported Jeffs to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on the outstanding warrants and new felony charges for possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.

The post 2 separate overnight traffic stops result in arrests appeared first on Local News 8.