2 shot in head, 1 dead in Kentucky home invasion, police say

Authorities in Kentucky are investigating a home invasion and shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman and wounded a 21-year-old man Saturday night.

Kentucky State Police said troopers were called to a home in Scottsville at approximately 10:30 p.m., where they found two victims identified as Charles Hopewell and Alyssia Rodriguez. Investigators said Hopewell and Rodriguez were inside their home when “unknown person(s)” went into the house with a firearm and opened fire.

Rodriguez was struck in the head and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where she was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Hopewell was struck “in the head area” and was treated and released from a local hospital. WLEX-TV reported that two other people, including a child, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

State troopers and police detectives are investigating Rodriguez’s murder with the assistance of Scottsville Police.

Scottsville is about an hour’s drive northeast of Nashville.