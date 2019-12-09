Local News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A close call for two people who were swept away in an avalanche Saturday.

The Utah Avalanche Center reported that the two were riding snowmobiles just across the Idaho State line in Franklin County in the Bear River Range.

The agency said four people were in the group. They were riding northeast of Corral Hollow, near the ridge between Franklin and Egan Basins.

While two of the riders were dealing with a stuck sled, another rider triggered an avalanche from the ridge, according to the report.

The avalanche ran about 100 feet downhill, sweeping up the two riders in its path, they said.

An unidentified snowmobiler is caught in an avalanche on Dec. 7, 2019 near the Idaho-Utah border.

One rider deployed their airbag and ended up on top of the debris while the other rider was partially buried with only a leg sticking out of the snow, they said.

Neither rider was seriously injured and was able to drive their snowmobiles out of the area.

Avalanche experts said this a good reminder of how dangerous the upper elevations are right now.

Previous storms have caused vulnerabilities and backcountry users should use extreme caution.

An Avalanche Awareness Night will be taking place Monday night at the Taylorview Middle School’s auditorium in Idaho Falls.

It scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. The school address is 350 Castlerock Lane.