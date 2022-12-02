SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Not one but two snowplows are damaged after being involved in separate accidents.

The first snowplow was struck on Thursday afternoon with a semi on Idaho State Highway 30. That snowplow is deemed to be totaled and completely destroyed.

The second snowplow was struck also near Soda Springs early Friday morning. This snowplow is damaged a good bit, but it is not totaled. The drivers of both of the plows and the other vehicles are not severely injured.

The Idaho Transportation Department will be at a little more of a loss without these plows. Less snow plows means more roads will wait more time to be plowed. This could bring ITD to close roads more frequently as we head further into winter.

This is now the fourth ITD snow plow that has been struck already this winter. Last year, ITD had 11 total plow collisions during all of winter. Based on the fact we have just started December, ITD says they feel a little more concerned heading into the bulk of the winter months.

The best ways to stay avoid plow collisions is to always drive safely. This includes not passing plows on the right side of the road and staying at least 50 feet away from the plows at all times. Since they are very weighted down, a plow can stop more quickly sometimes than other vehicles can which can surprise some drivers.

