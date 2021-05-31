BEAR LAKE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Utah residents are lucky to be alive after crashing their small plane near Bear Lake Saturday. The accident happened just after 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

The pilot Todd Eldredge (58) and a passenger Heidi Eldredge (59) of Draper Utah were headed to Jackson Hole, WY when they lost power and attempted to make an emergency landing at the Bear Lake County airport.

The plane crshed just east of the runway.

The victims were able to walk away from the downed plane with help. They were by ambulance to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation by the FAA.

