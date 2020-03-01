Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Pocatello Police are actively seeking two suspects in connection with a shooting incident at around 1:24 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of South 5th Avenue.

Police are looking for Mason Reid Gonzales, 20, and Mitchell John Gonzales, 22. According to police, they were armed with a handgun. It is unknown if they had other weapons.

They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Mitchell Gonzales is wanted on a Bannock County warrant for domestic battery.

The victim of the shooting was described as a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the face. He had left the scene of the shooting by the time police arrived to seek medical attention. His condition was not released.

If you seee the men, do not approach them. Anyone with information should contact Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100. In case of an emergency call 911.