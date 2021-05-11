RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 20, at milepost 318, south of Rigby Monday around 6:40 p.m.

According to ISP, Hannah Shepley, 22, of Ashburn, Virginia, was driving westbound on Highway 20 in a 2015 Subaru Forester. On the overpass, her vehicle hydroplaned, crossed the median, struck a guardrail and overturned into oncoming traffic. Shepley’s vehicle then collided with a 2017 Subaru Impreza, being driven eastbound by Keith Venema, 40, of Idaho Falls.

All occupants were wearing seat-belts.

The eastbound lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted around the scene for approximately one hour.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

