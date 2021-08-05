IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, non-injury crash westbound on US 20 at milepost 295, west of Idaho Falls Wednesday around 4:33 p.m.

According to ISP, 36-year-old Jasmine Hansen of Arco, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2014 Jeep Patriot, and 45-year-old Travis Gilchrist of Arco, was driving westbound on US20 in a 2007 GMC Sierra pickup.

Police say Hansen attempted a U-turn and failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and the GMC Sierra collided with the Jeep and came to rest off the road. The Jeep rolled.

Both Hansen and Gilchrist were wearing seatbelts, and neither of the drivers were transported.

The eastbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash is under investigation.

