IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing two leaking waterlines over the next 24 hours.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Water service interruptions are anticipated for both repairs. Impacted residences and businesses in the area will be notified prior to any disruption in service.

S Woodruff Avenue

The first repair begins Wednesday at 9 p.m. at the 1400 block of S Woodruff Avenue, between E 12th Street and E 16th Street.

North and southbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone, occupying the western-most lanes on Woodruff Avenue. Construction may impact the commute on Thursday morning as crews patch the asphalt roadway.

E Anderson Street

The second repair will begin at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday at the 300 block of E Anderson Street, between Wadsworth Drive and N Holmes Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane through the construction zone. Motorists should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Construction impacts should be minor for the commute on Thursday morning. Barring any complications, the asphalt roadway will be patched and reopened prior to the evening commute.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

