POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Animal Services announced 20 dogs found their fur-ever homes during the department’s half-priced dog and puppy adoption event.

Thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, dog and puppy adoptions were 50% off.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130+tax. With the discount, adoptions came to $65+tax. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

