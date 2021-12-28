Utah Department of Public Safety Twenty people were injured when a Greyhound bus headed to Las Vegas veered off a highway and rolled over in central Utah late Monday night.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Twenty people were injured when a Greyhound bus headed to Las Vegas veered off a highway and rolled over in central Utah late Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Tuesday the injured passengers were taken to area hospitals with a range of minor to serious injuries but all were expected to survive.

Investigators don’t know yet what caused the bus to veer off the highway and roll over on its side about 100 yards from the road.

A snowstorm hit many parts of the state Monday night, but Roden said road conditions didn’t seem too bad.

The post 20 injured after Greyhound bus veers off Utah highway appeared first on Local News 8.