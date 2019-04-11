20-month-old miraculously survives fall from 6-story apartment window in Seattle

A 20-month-old survived a six-story fall from a Seattle area apartment complex Wednesday night and may have been saved by a parked car that broke his fall, a local Fox affiliate reported.

“It’s about 60 to 70 feet; if the car hadn’t been there this would’ve been a completely different story,” Redmond Police Public Information Officer James Perry told Q13. “The denting on top of the car suggests it absorbed a lot of the impact from the child.”

The owner of the car said he decided to bike to work instead of driving in.

The boy had reportedly been lying on a mattress and propped himself up on the windowsill before falling out. His four-year-old sister realized he was no longer in the room and ran to tell her mom “something bad had happened,” Perry said.

The boy was awake and crying when police arrived and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Q13 reported.