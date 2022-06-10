Brad Winters A train derailed early Friday morning south of Pocatello.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – About 20 railroad cars derailed Friday morning at the Union Pacific rail yard in Pocatello.

The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. near 2929 S. 2nd Avenue.

No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation, according to Union Pacific authorities.

They said some of the railroad cars were carrying corn when they derailed.

This is the second derailment in a week’s time. Last Thursday, June 2, 15 railroad cars carrying cement left the tracks in the Pocatello rail yard.

There were no injuries in that derailment.

Cleanup is underway for Friday’s accident.

