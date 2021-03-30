IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department reports 200 piglets died in a structure fire on the 14000 block of North 5th East Friday.

A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 10:00 p.m. after observing flames coming from an outbuilding. The neighbor then called the homeowner who arrived home shortly before fire officials.

There was nobody inside the outbuilding at the time of the fire; however, the homeowner reported there were 200 piglets inside the outbuilding.

Engine 3, engine 2, ladder 1, tender 1, tender 2, ambulance 3, ambulance 1 and a battalion chief responded from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. A fire official from the Ucon Fire Department also responded with an additional water tender.

When firefighters arrived, the outbuilding was fully engulfed in flames and the roof had collapsed. There were no other structures threatened, and firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the outbuilding.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, but all 200 piglets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. According to the homeowner, damages are estimated at $80,000 for the outbuilding and $120,000 in show piglets.

