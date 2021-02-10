DENVER, Co. (KIFI)-2020 was a record year for potato sales, according to Potatoes USA, the national potato marketing organization.

Sales were at five-year record highs for both dollar and volume sales. Dehydrated products recorded the highest sales increases in dollars, by 30% and volume sales by 25%.

Frozen potatoes had the second-largest volume increase at 23%.

Fresh market potato sales increased by almost 21% in dollars and 15% in volume. All types increased in dollar and volume sales by at least 6%.

