Holidays

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To comply with the Governor’s Stage 2 mandate, the 2020 Winter Light Parade will be held “reverse style.”

Floats will be stationary in the Hillcrest High School parking lot on Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and vehicles that drive through the parade can enter the parking lot entrance for westbound traffic on Sunnyside Road.

Maps will be circulated prior to the event.

Officials ask you stay in your vehicles at all times. There will be no candy or handouts.

The prize money for floats is now doubled. Float Registration remains open HERE.

For questions regarding float entry and rules, please email winterparade2@gmail.com.

There will be no Gazebo Lighting or fireworks event, in further accord with the Stage 2 Mandate, but the park will still be lit up every night beginning Tuesday through New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.