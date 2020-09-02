POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The School District 25 Education Foundation announced Wednesday its Board of Directors has decided to suspend the 2020 Festival of Trees.

The annual event attracts more than 15,000 people each year.

The community tradition is the Education Foundation’s major annual fundraiser to support innovative instructional technologies that improve teaching and learning in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25).

“This event has become a community tradition for more than ten years. This was not an easy decision,” Festival Director Courtney Fisher said. “However, suspending the event for the 2020 season is the right thing to do. The safety of our dedicated festival-goers, student performers, tree/wreath designers, sponsors, volunteers and staff will always be our top priority.”

The Festival of Trees celebrated its 10-year anniversary and raised more than $125,000 in 2019. Local contributions have empowered our efforts to raise more than $1 million to directly benefit local learners over ten years.

“The spirit of giving has been part of the Festival since its inception,” Fisher said. “The financial impact of COVID-19 has put the squeeze on our small local business and school communities, whose tree donations and financial contributions are the backbone of the Festival’s success each year. Our Board felt like putting a hold on raising these funds was the best way to give back to our community this year.”

PCSD 25’s focus has been on delivering continuity of learning since the pandemic disrupted the school year back in March.

“As a Foundation, we continue to prioritize our mission is to support teaching and learning across our school district in this current challenging environment,” Fisher said.

Planning for the event generally begins in January, which makes the process nearly a year-round effort. The Board and Festival committee is currently exploring the logistics of offering virtual alternatives to some Festival activities. More details will follow as plans are finalized.