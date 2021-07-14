BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – When Eastern Idaho State Fair Manager Brandon Bird called Leo Teton to ask if would accept the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the 2021 EISF, Teton told him he needed to think about it.

This falls right in line with the humble nature of this accomplished man.

He did choose to accept, and Leo Teton officially became the fifth Shoshone-Bannock tribal member to hold this position.

He follows Chief Lasalle Pocatello in 1970, Keno Coby in 1990, his daughter Randy’L Teton in 2000 and his mother Juanita Teton in 2004.

“It’s an honor to be chosen and I would like to thank Brandon, the fair board and the community for choosing me,” Teton said. “But I won’t be riding in the car for the parade. I want to ride horseback with my tribe, family and friends riding with me because this is about all of us.”

If you’re even slightly familiar with Indian Relay Races, the name Leo Teton isn’t new to you. He has a true passion for the sport and was a founding member of the Teton Team along with Clarence Teton, Danny Teton and Timmy Wadsworth with Rupe’s Burgers being the original sponsor. They started this team back in the early ‘80s and ran for a decade, picking up many victories and championships along the way. They are represented by the color turquoise, which represents nature, mountains and sunsets.

While Teton no longer rides competitively, he’s still a huge part of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

“Leo’s legacy goes beyond his leadership and Indian Relay Races, as is shown by the three generations of Tetons who have selected as Grand Marshals,” Bird said. “This great family is great for our community and Leo represents this tradition well.”

