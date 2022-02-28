DWI FOT Board, DWI Board and Community Organizations celebrating the presentation.

DWI DWI Client Association Secretary Coral receives check from FOT Mike O'Bleness.

DWI FOT Mike O'Bleness addresses those gathered for the presentation.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 47th Edition of the Idaho Falls Festival of Trees (FOT) was back in person last November and the community came back in droves to support this annual tradition.

Festival of Trees raises funds to assist those who are disabled or are disadvantaged in the community through Development Workshop Inc. (DWI).

FOT Board Member Mike O’Bleness along with Board Chair Kathie Hendrix and Board Members presented a check for $75,000 from the proceeds of this event.

Members of the DWI Client Association, along with DWI Vice President Lori Gentillon, gratefully accepted the donation as it will be used to support vocational training and greater access to the community for children and adults with disabilities.

The donation will include support for organizations that share DWI’s mission in the community.

Those organizations include; Champ’s Heart, Field of Angels, Bikes for Kids, Camp Hayden, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect and Explorer Post 559, Special Needs Troop for Adults.

Development Workshop Inc. is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence. 2022 marks the 50th Year of DWI’s incorporation.

