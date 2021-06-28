Below are the 2021 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming and a list of canceled events. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.
FORT HALL
FRIDAY, JULY 2
- 2021 Treat Day Fireworks Celebration – While the majority of folks will be able to view the fireworks from the surrounding area, the best viewing will be at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds at dusk. More HERE.
IDAHO FALLS
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- Liberty on Parade – 9 a.m. The parade route will remain the same this year. It will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard. You can see a map and parking information HERE.
- 7th Annual 4th of July Jam-B-Q – 11 a.m. at 416 4th St, Idaho Falls. “Time for our annual 4th of July Jam-B-Q. Bring a dish, bring a chair, hang out, eat some food, listen to some live tunes, chat with friends, and celebrate the USA’s birthday!!” More HERE.
- Riverfest – 12 p.m. at Snake River Landing.
- Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks display – 10:03 p.m. at Snake River Landing.
REXBURG
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- Flag Raising – 9:30 a.m.
- Maine Street Mile – 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. “Join family, friends and neighbors this July 4th as we run the Main Street Mile. The Main Street Mile is a family fun run which will take place before the Rexburg 4th of July Parade. Runners will receive a Main Street Mile water bottle and a free 4th of July day pass to Rexburg Rapids with every entry. Race day registration available from 9:00am to 9:35am. Races will be sent out in heats starting at 9:20am, 9:30am, and 9:40am. Cost is $4 for ages 3 and up. Ages 2 and under/those in a stroller are included in their parent’s registration.” More HERE.
- 4th of July Parade in Rexburg – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “92nd Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade – 2021” will be held Saturday, July 3, 2021 in downtown Rexburg, ID. The parade starts 10:00 a.m. on the corner of 1st N and 4th E, then head south on 4th E to Main Street. It will go west to 2nd W, then turn south to W 4th S (the roundabout) and end there. You can view a map HERE.
- Independence Day Celebration – Day in the Park – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We offer food, commercial, and arts & crafts booths in Porter Park. Along with the vendor booths, there will be a band concert, other performances, and many other activities.Performances begin at 12:15.” More HERE.
- Fireworks 10 p.m. More HERE.
AMMON
SUNDAY, JULY 4
- 4th of July Flag Raising – 8 a.m. at Ammon City Hall – 2135 S Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID – “The Tradition Continues! Join us on Sunday, July 4th at 8am at the Ammon City Hall for a Flag Raising Ceremony.” More HERE.
- Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration – 10 p.m. in Ammon. “Please join us for the City of Ammon Independence Day fireworks celebration presented by our good friends at Westmark Credit Union and sponsored in part by C-A-L Ranch Stores. It promises to be a great show, and anyone in or near Old Ammon will have a fantastic view! Thank you so much Westmark and C-A-L Ranch your support with this great event as we celebrate America!” More HERE.
SODA SPRINGS
FRIDAY, JULY 2
- Foam party – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park. “The Soda Springs Fire Department will spray foam that is fun for everyone. You may want to bring a swimsuit, towels, lawn chairs etc. Clean water is available to wash off.” More HERE.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- 5K Fun Run/Walk – 6:30 a.m. at Octagon Park. More HERE.
- Lions Club Breakfast – 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at City Park. More HERE.
- Kid’s Mile – 9:40 a.m. at the Chevron station. More HERE.
- July 4th Parade – 10 a.m. at Highway 30. More HERE.
- 20th Annual Spectacular Fireworks Show – 10 p.m. at Kelly Park. More HERE.
- SouthEast Idaho Liberty Celebration – “Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. over Alexander Reservoir where they will be visible to the Soda Springs community!”
MENAN
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- Menan 4th of July Celebration breakfast by Rigby FFA – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Midway Elementary School – “Menan Independence Day Breakfast fundraiser for Rigby FFA. Kick off the holiday with breakfast and a raffle! Pancakes, sausage, hash browns, eggs $5/pp or $20/family, 7-9am. We are raffling Teton House Gift certificate, games and more! Walk over to enjoy the parade or Park-and-Ride to other events available.” More HERE.
FIRTH
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- July 3rd Firth Community Breakfast – 8 a.m. at Firth Park – “Come hear the orchestra play under the Carlson Gazebo while enjoying breakfast in the park.” More HERE.
VICTOR
SATURDAY, JULY 3
- 4th of July Community Breakfast – 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Victor City Park – “Kick off your holiday weekend at the Community Breakfast on Saturday, July 3rd in Victor City Park! From 7:30-9:30am, you can enjoy a full meal of breakfast sandwiches on 460 Bread, fresh fruit and Alpine Air coffee or juice for just $10. All proceeds support Community Resource Center’s programming and services.” More HERE.
SHOSHONE
SUNDAY, JULY 4
- Shoshone 4th of July Celebration – The Shoshone Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Shoshone 4th of July Celebration that will be held on Sunday, July 4 at the ball field park located at the corner of South Carmen and East C. The BBQ and Potluck will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the Shoshone City and Rural Firefighters cooking up Hot Dogs and Hamburgers. Plates and eating utensils will be provided all you need to bring is your favorite side dish or dessert. The fireworks show will begin at dusk at the football field. Donations and a cake auction will be held to help raise funds for the 2022 Shoshone 4th of July Celebration.
JACKSON
- CANCELED: Jackson Hole Fire/EMS Fire Marshal Kathy Clay has canceled all July 4th firework displays. You can view more HERE.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
- Fourth of July Parade – 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 from the Teton County Fairgrounds to Town Square. More HERE.
ISLAND PARK
- CANCELED: The Lakeside Lodge announced it will not be doing the 4th of July Firework Show this year due to the extreme dry conditions. You can view more HERE.
