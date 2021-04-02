IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the “Liberty on Parade” with take place this year.

The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

It will be on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in order to align with other community events and will start at 9:00 a.m.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Commerce and Community.”

All parade entries are to incorporate the theme into the design and decoration of their floats.

Parade entries will be judged prior to the start of the parade beginning at 8:00 a.m. on July 3.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Awards will be given in the following categories: Best School Spirit Award, Best Band Award, Best Dance Group Award, Best Commercial Entry, Best Non-Commercial Entry and Grand Prize- Best Entry Overall.

Parade entry award winners will be accompanied by a banner displaying their award in the parade.

To register your entry for the parade click HERE or stop in at 365 River Parkway, Idaho Falls.

The post 2021 “Liberty on Parade” set for July 3 appeared first on Local News 8.