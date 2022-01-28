REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The winner of 2021’s Madison County Deputy of the Year is Maki Fujimoto. He is a correction officer working with the jail and was just promoted to a staff sergeant recently for his good work.

Fujimoto was born and raised in Rexburg. When he was playing basketball one day with his friends, they encouraged him to join them with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Since his current job was on the decline, he decided to join the police force.

Fujimoto has now been with the department for the past five years. He has worked with the correction department during his entire tenure. He feels more motivated toward these inmates since he wants to be able to make a difference in their lives.

This is the 4th year that Madison County has presented this award. It is the first time that this honor has gone to someone within the correction department.

Idaho Central Credit Union has also recognized the remarkable efforts of Fujimoto. They were also at the ceremony in person to personally give Fujimoto a check for $1000.

Fujimoto truly feels honored to have been chosen by his peers to receive this award.

“It means a lot knowing that you were voted by your peers,” Fujimoto said. “It is a team effort that really takes a team to make the jail work. So to know that you’re recognized by your team. It just makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”

The post 2021 Madison County Deputy of the Year: Maki Fujimoto appeared first on Local News 8.