POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Five have been awarded the 2021 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship.”

The scholarship program is on its second year. Each two-year scholarship awards the student $2000, or $500 per semester, to use at Idaho State University.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this year’s recipients,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. “All applicants were very impressive, and it was difficult for the selection committee to make their recommendations.”

Following are the recipients, their high schools, and their future area of study:

Miranda McClung – Highland High School – Teaching

Jonathan Garritson- Century High School – Electrical Engineering

Quinn Hepworth – Century High School – Business

Brynli Nalder – Century High School – Nursing

Chayse Chandler – Pocatello High School – Welding

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee reviewed and selected the awardees based on possible roadblocks to higher education, personal and higher education goals, and financial need.

The scholarship was made possible through a collaboration with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Foundation, and funded by contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, Lookout Credit Union, D.L. Evans Bank, Citizens Community Bank, and U.S. Bank.

“Without these partnerships, the Mayoral Scholarship program would not be possible,” Mayor Blad said. “I appreciate the investment each has made in our students and in the future of our community.”

