POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After consulting with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, organizers have decided to cancel the 2021 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.

Due to the size of the event and the difficulty in ensuring proper social distancing, the decision was made to forgo the event.

In years past, the Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair has drawn roughly 5,000 people to Caldwell Park.

Vendors or sponsors with questions are asked to contact Jenna Dohman, Environmental Technician, at 208-234-6519.

