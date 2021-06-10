IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Scenic River Classic, Idaho Falls’ oldest race event, is ready to run again Saturday, June 12.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Snake River Landing, organizers are ready to welcome runners back.

The race was originally launched as the Bridge-to-Braves race in 1988 by Development Workshop Inc. and was a fundraiser to support programs and services. Now staged by Live Forward Performance, a portion of the registration will be donated to DWI.

Pre-registered runners may pick up their race packet at DWI 555 W. 25th St. Friday, June 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted that evening. Volunteers will also be welcomed.

