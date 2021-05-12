IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho has announced its 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In.

Throughout the summer, the Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing animated double features for some socially distanced fun.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, May 20 Despicable Me 1 and 2

Thursday, June 17 will feature Despicable Me 3 and Minions

Thursday, July 15 with Secret Life of Pets 1 and 2

Thursday, August 15 with Trolls and Trolls World Tour

Admission for each night will be $30 per carload, and concessions will also be available from 7:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie.

Admission passes are available here or at the gate. Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Each evening will feature other on-site activities, such as a fun Kahoot trivia game with prizes for the top three winners. Fun giveaway bags will be provided to the first 100 cars.

Admission fees and 10% of concessions will support RMHC of Idaho.

