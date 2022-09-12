BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Be Outside, Idaho announced the opening of the 2022-2023 grant cycle. Interested applicants should visit beoutsideidaho.gov for program information and application details.

This year, Be Outside, Idaho is collaborating with Idaho STEM Action Center to provide additional funding and encourage applicants to align their programs with concepts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Everyone at Idaho STEM Action Center is excited to partner with Be Outside, Idaho to provide more grant opportunities,” Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, the agency’s executive director, said. “There’s a natural connection with STEM and relevant hands-on learning in the outdoors.”

The application deadline is October 14, 2022 (close of business).

Application can be found on the BeOutsideIdaho.gov website and should be submitted to Mindy Peper at IdahoRecandTourism@gmail.com.

Grant recipients will be notified November 1, 2022. Grant reports are due June 1, 2023. These reimbursement grants will be issued upon project completion and submission of the grant report, showing how the project met the grant requirements.

