MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Ruby Struble of Meridian has been selected by AARP Idaho to receive the 2022 AARP Andrus Award for Community Service, the Association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service.

AARP Idaho selected Struble for her remarkable service, which has greatly benefited the Meridian community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. Struble has volunteered at the Meridian Senior Center for the past 15 years including serving as the board treasurer for the past ten years. In addition, she spends two days a week volunteering in the Meals on Wheels kitchen preparing meals for the homebound and disabled. Her fundraising efforts through bingo, bazaars and bake sales have contributed immensely to the center and allowed the facility to provide services, activities and transportation to the area’s older adults who might not otherwise receive such amenities.

“Ruby’s energy and the joy in her work inspires us all,” said Toni Allison, Meridian Senior Center president. “She sets an example for anyone who observes her diligence and caring. Without her dedicated work, our non-profit organization would not be as successful as it is.”

The award will be formally presented at a ceremony on Oct. 18 at the Meridian Senior Center. AARP will also provide a $2,000 donation to the Meridian Senior Center on behalf of Ruby.

“This award acts as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change,” AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel said. “AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors, and the programs they serve.”

