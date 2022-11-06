AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Ammon announced the following recipients of the 2022 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards:

Larry Cudmore – Larry is the founder of Champ’s Heart, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) which is an equine-based ministry offering children with limited abilities, veterans of war, and their families the opportunity to feel safe while connecting with horses, and experiencing well-being and independence in a welcoming environment. Larry runs this amazing operation at a facility in Ammon. His selfless service is an example for all of us to follow.

Wanda Jean Hahn – Wanda Jean quietly and without being asked regularly cleans litter and trash from three miles of arterial roads in Ammon, along Crowley between 49th and Sunnyside and along 49th Street between Crowley and Hitt Road. She also volunteers at the Bonneville County elections office and even regularly cleans the mile along 49th between Hitt and St. Clair. Her service contributes to keeping our community beautiful.

Mitch Kvarfordt – Mitch is a quiet, behind-the-scenes man of service. At the business he owns he often gives free supplies and services to those who he knew needed the blessing desperately but could not pay. He gives directly from his heart, and will be found slipping money into a needy pocket. He also provides guidance and love to hundreds of residents in his clerical capacity. Mitch is a gem of the Idaho community.

Jennie Jenkins – Jennie has volunteered countless hours with the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, where she serves as an adult leader to the MYAC youth members. Her love of the youth of Ammon shines in the work she gives out of the kindness of her heart. Many Ammon youth have been touched by her kindness and caring nature.

Jeff Kelley – Jeff is a member of the Shelley City Council. When Jeff saw the need to convert the regional sewer system Shelley shares with Ammon into the Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District, he sprung into action and gave many hours educating the public. He did so personally and through the Shelley newspaper, the Community Pioneer. His selfless service to a cause bigger than himself has and will benefit the Ammon and Shelley communities for generations to come.

Aaron McCracken – Aaron is the owner of Sunnyside Gardens, and in that role he frequently gives toward beautification of the Ammon parks and improvement of Ammon events. He has regularly given the Christmas tree that is used at the gazebo and park lighting at McCowin Park. He is a giving individual who cares about the community in which his business is located, and we appreciate his service to Ammon.

Jarom Manwaring – Jarom is the owner of Manwaring Web Solutions, where he has given many hours of his time toward city causes, like the upcoming 21st Street pathway. He donates time and energy to community causes not only in Ammon but in surrounding communities. He is a community asset and we are grateful for his efforts to make Ammon a better place.

Jeanne Miller – Jeanne is constantly serving in Ammon parks, working to beautify and improve where she is able. She gives so much of her time toward improving and setting up Ammon community events that it is hard to measure her efforts in those areas. She always does so with a smile. We thank Jeanne for how much she cares about Ammon's parks and recreation.

Kendall Purser – Long before an Ammon library was even a possibility, Kendall asked how he could help in his pursuit of an eventual library in Ammon. He immediately went to work on a massive book drive, collecting thousands of books and cataloging each one. When the Bonneville County Library, Ammon branch began to become a reality, he put in hundreds of hours in organizing books, putting up shelves and getting the library ready, where he still serves regularly. Kendall is one of the reasons Ammon has a library today.

Nicole Morris – Nicole is the general manager at Kneaders, an Ammon business. She always helps at community events, handing out treats and thanking people for coming. Whether it be the Pumpkin Walk, LightaPalooza, Icy Inferno, movies in the park, or the recent Ammon Glow event, she is always there helping. Thanks to Nicole and her staff at Kneaders for being such a great part of Ammon.

Lori and Jim Retter – Without any fanfare, Jim and Lori regularly clean litter from around the canal by the Woodland Hills neighborhood. They love the community and are motivated to keep public areas clean wherever they go. They care, and it shows by the work they do to keep Ammon beautiful. Thank you Jim and Lori for your dedicated service.

Krystal Robertson – Krystal has served on the Ammon Little League board, organizing teams and communicating with parents and coaches. Krystal also checked in players at the tryouts and created rosters, ran a scorekeeper class, and tirelessly put in countless other volunteer hours making sure Ammon Little League was a success. Not only that, she also volunteered many hours to make the Ammon library a reality. Krystal is an Ammon gem.

Elizabeth Springer – Elizabeth is a vital member of the Ammon Little League board, being responsible for softball divisions. She revised softball rules and policies, met with coaches, and even coached a team. She spent many hours at ball diamonds even when she did not have a game, helping get things ready. She is already working hard preparing for a successful next season. We're grateful to Elizabeth for all she does for Ammon Little League.

Michelle Tolman – Michelle believed an Ammon library was possible, and did everything in her power to bring it to pass. She coordinated teams to serve in the new library, worked with local agencies and with the city, helped organize and request donations, worked countless hours cataloging and organizing books, and had her hands on virtually every step toward its opening. She has done a great service for the Ammon community and the broader county library system.

Award recipients will be recognized prior to the Ammon City Council meeting on Dec. 1, at 6:00 p.m.

