CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – Stopped at the stop sign on the corner of Hawthorne and Siphon Road looking north, you can easily see the overall winner of this year’s Chubbuck Lights Contest. About half a mile up the road, on the corner of Hawthorne and Lariat, is a big and bright holiday display. The address is 485 Lariat. They have a large corner yard and a huge nativity scene right in front. Their display stretches around the back and along the side and can be seen from a mile away.

Every year, the number of houses and entries in the contest grows, and it becomes more and more difficult for the judges to pick the awards among so many great entries. The city received more than 100 emails, calls and messages with nominations for this year’s contest.

Here are the other category winners:

Best Commercial Display- ICCU

Griswold Award- 201 Henry

Best Animation- 1389 Sawtooth

Most Traditional- 4962 Rose

Most Colorful- 860 Harold

Best Small Display- Chubbuck Fire Station

Spirit of the Season- 429 Pocono

Spirit of the Season- 4633 Phasermori

People’s Choice- 5740 Sorrell

The People’s Choice winner this year at 5740 Sorrell and was chosen due to the number of emails and messages with people nominating it. The display is very unique and out of the ordinary and is meant to be a comedy. It portrays a deer hunter and some deer.

Because the city wanted to include as many people as possible in the contest, including those whom have not won awards in the past, they have two additional categories of houses that deserve recognition, even though they will not get a physical award in their yard. Santa’s Favorites-These are houses that are above and beyond the typical Christmas Display and include many of our houses that win awards every year. Even though these houses did not get an award, they still deserve recognition. There is a second category of note they will call the “borderline” category. These houses are deserving of awards but sit just beyond the Chubbuck boundaries, so they do not technically qualify.

Santa’s Favorites

382 Lavender

910 Margaret

5035 Cole St

4951 Cole St

5006 Liberty

“Borderline Acknowledgements”

14458 W Siphon Rd.

1077 W Quinn Rd

