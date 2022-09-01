BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt.
On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
Winners were chosen from four categories: Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée, and Best New Sweet Item.
Here are the 2022 winners:
2022 Best New Sweet Winners:
- 1st – Razza Coloda Cake & Shake– Creamy Creations
- 2nd – Huckleberry Dream Churro– CR Fish N Things
- 3rd – Hawaiian Shave Ice – Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
2022 Best New Entrée Winners:
- 1st – Sweet Fire Crazy Corn – Mexican Crazy Corn
- 2nd – Garlic Truffle Tortoate – Tortatoes
- 3rd – Spicy Pork Boy – Blackhawk BBQ
2022 Sweetest of Them All Winners:
- 1st – Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie – Creamy Creations
- 2nd – Peach Temptation – Sweet Temptations
- 3rd – Caramel Apple – Fazackerley’s Fudge
2022 Fairest of Them All Entrée Winners
- 1st – Smoked Salmon on a Bagel – CR Fish N Things
- 2nd – Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos – Mexican Crazy Corn
- 3rd – The Warhawk – Blawkhawk BBQ
Winners will receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2022 champions and have the honor of displaying the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week.
To make their voices heard, the People’s Choice will be selected by the public.
