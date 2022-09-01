BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt.

On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.

Winners were chosen from four categories: Fairest of Them All, Sweetest of Them All, Best New Entrée, and Best New Sweet Item.

Here are the 2022 winners:

2022 Best New Sweet Winners:

1st – Razza Coloda Cake & Shake– Creamy Creations

2nd – Huckleberry Dream Churro– CR Fish N Things

3rd – Hawaiian Shave Ice – Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice

2022 Best New Entrée Winners:

1st – Sweet Fire Crazy Corn – Mexican Crazy Corn

2nd – Garlic Truffle Tortoate – Tortatoes

3rd – Spicy Pork Boy – Blackhawk BBQ

2022 Sweetest of Them All Winners:

1st – Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie – Creamy Creations

2nd – Peach Temptation – Sweet Temptations

3rd – Caramel Apple – Fazackerley’s Fudge

2022 Fairest of Them All Entrée Winners

1st – Smoked Salmon on a Bagel – CR Fish N Things

2nd – Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos – Mexican Crazy Corn

3rd – The Warhawk – Blawkhawk BBQ

Winners will receive a banner to hang in their booth declaring them the 2022 champions and have the honor of displaying the Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week.

To make their voices heard, the People’s Choice will be selected by the public.

