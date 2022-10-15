BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little have selected the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts.
The biennial awards, established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, bring recognition to Idaho’s exceptional artists, arts organizations and arts supporters.
Awardees are Idaho residents who have made significant contributions to the cultural life of Idaho and to the arts, through their creative accomplishments or distinguished service.
The recipients are:
EXCELLENCE IN THE ARTS:
- Lauren Edson – Dancer, Choreographer, Boise
- Stephanie Inman – Visual Artist, Boise
- JanyRae Seda – Visual Artist, Boise
- Romey Stuckart (d. 2020) and Stephen Schultz – husband and wife Visual Artists, Sandpoint
EXCELLENCE IN FOLK & TRADITIONAL ARTS:
- Tom Bennick (d. 2021) – Papermaker, Teaching Artist, Mountain Home
- National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Festival and Contest – Arts Organization, Weiser
SUPPORT OF THE ARTS:
- Andy Erstad – Architect, Volunteer, Philanthropist, Boise
SUPPORT OF ARTS EDUCATION:
- Daniel Bukvich – Choral Director, College Professor, Moscow
- Joe Jacoby – Theatre Director, College Professor, Coeur d’Alene
- Kristina Phillips – Music Teacher, Coeur d’Alene
- Max Stimac – Choral Teacher, Hailey
EXCELLENCE IN ARTS ADMINISTRATION:
- Autumn Kersey – Executive Director, Treasure Valley Children’s Theater, Meridian
- Ali Shute – Executive Director, Coeur d’Alene Arts & Cultural Alliance
INNOVATION IN THE ARTS:
- Terra Feast – Art Teacher, Boise
- Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities – Public School, Coeur d’Alene
ACCESSIBILITY IN THE ARTS:
- Megan Brandel – Dancer, Choreographer, Instructor, Boise
- Idaho Parents Unlimited – Arts Service Organization, Boise
EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE TO THE ARTS:
- Mark Hofflund – Arts Volunteer, Managing Director, Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Boise
Awards will be presented by Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little in a public ceremony, Nov. 28, 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Museum in Boise.
The post 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Arts announced appeared first on Local News 8.