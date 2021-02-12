BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for Idaho’s top teaching honor, Teacher of the Year.

“Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor, and we know how many passionate, innovative teachers are out there who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Last year more than 170 amazing teachers were nominated, and I hope to see even more this year. Please take a few moments to tell us why your favorite educator deserves to be Idaho’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.”

To nominate a teacher, go to the Teacher of the Year website and fill out the online nomination form.

Submissions will be accepted through Monday, April 5.

Nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 17 to apply for the honor. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and the winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to their school.

The 2022 Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in our state. She or he will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year, which will be decided in the spring.

This school year’s Idaho Teacher of the Year is Jorge Pulleiro, a Dual Immersion Spanish teacher at Wood River Middle School. Other recent winners include: 2020 Teacher of the Year Stacie Lawler, a health and physical education teacher at Timberlake Junior High School; 2019 winner Marc Beitia, an American Falls High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor; and Vision Charter School chemistry and language arts teacher Becky Mitchell, Teacher of the Year for 2018.

