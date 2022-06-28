Below are the 2022 Independence Day events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

RIGBY

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Idaho Renaissance Fiare: Rigby at 11 a.m. at Krupp Scout Hollow Boy Scouts Camp – “Take a break from the technological woes of modern society and transport yourself to a time of battle-hardened knights, fair maidens, and roving jesters. Founded in 2017, EIRF is a family-friendly faire that abounds with entertainment for all ages, and attendees can peruse the wares of food vendors and period-specific craftspeople. Join us as we celebrate another great year! Join Wand Woman for two weekends in July (1st & 2nd and 8th & 9th) for her latest in Magical Wands & Medieval Weaponry.” More HERE.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Independence Day Celebration at Jefferson County Lake – “Water activities, crafts, vendors, food, fireworks. The gates will open @ 9 AM for everyone to come in and get your favorite “spot.” The fireworks start around 10 and are synced to KUPI 99.” More HERE.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Blackfoot Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races at Eastern Idaho State Fair – “Ranch Rodeo and Indian Relay Races! July 1st and 2nd nightly! Concert to follow the Rodeo on Friday night. Come bring your family and enjoy the traditions of our local area. Pre-show starts at 5:30, performance starts at 6! Get your tickets at www.blackfootranchrodeo.com” You can view a schedule HERE. More HERE.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Celebrate Blackfoot at 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Jensen Grove Park – “Join us at Celebrate Blackfoot, brought to you by the City of Blackfoot and the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. There will be activities and events for all ages throughout the weekend.As the sun sets, be ready for the sky over Jensen’s Grove to come alive as Bingham Healthcare and Idaho Central Credit Union hosts the most incredible firework and drone show in Idaho. To listen to synchronized music to the show, tune in to 96.1 & 102.1 The WOLF. All events are FREE for the entire family. Make sure to join us on Saturday, July 2nd for the Liberty Fireworks Celebration. It’s going to be a night you won’t forget!” More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 4

4 of July horseback ride through town at 10 a.m. at 97 Park St, Blackfoot – “Come one come all horse lovers for our 4 of July ride! Don’t forget to bring ole glory” More HERE.

REXBURG

SATURDAY, JULY 2

25th Army Band Performance at 11 a.m. at The Elite Retreat ACCAA – “We are pleased to have the 25th Army Band perform at our center as we celebrate Independence Day.*This is a free event and all ages are welcome!” More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Party in the Park – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. “An event where all kinds of vendors set up in Porter Park including food, commercial, arts & crafts, Mechanical Bull, and train.” More HERE.

FORT HALL

SUNDAY, JULY 3

2022 Treaty Day Fireworks – “Join us on this Treaty Day 7/3/22 for a fantastic fireworks show! The show will begin at dusk and will be paired with music on KUPI.” More HERE.

AMMON

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Thousand Lights Fireworks Celebration – 10 p.m. over the city of Ammon – “Tune in to 99 KUPI for accompanying music on Sunday July 3rd at 10:00 pm.” More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Flag Raising – 7:30 a.m. at McCowin Park flag poles – “The Tradition Continues! Join us on Monday, July 4th at 7:30am for a Flag Raising Ceremony at McCowin Park in Ammon. There will be an Honor Guard presentation of the flag, music, songs, and celebration. All are welcome!” More HERE.

IDAHO FALLS

MONDAY, JULY 4

Liberty on Parade – 9 a.m. The parade route will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard. You can see more information HERE.

– 9 a.m. The parade route will proceed west on 4th Street from Holmes Avenue, turn south on Boulevard and end at the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard. You can see more information HERE. Kids Eat Free at Applebee’s – “Let freedom ring with a free kid’s meal at your local Applebee’s! Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group will offer a Kids Eat Free special, valid all-day Monday, July 4 for one day only. Participating locations in the ID area: Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Garden City, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Meridian, Moscow, Nampa, Pocatello, Rexburg, Twin Falls. Dine-in only and must mention offer. Free Kid’s Meal must be accompanied by an adult entrée purchase. Excludes tax and gratuity. Limit one kid, 12-years-old and under, per adult. Must order from the Kid’s Menu only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Special valid only at Flynn Restaurant Group owned and operated Applebee’s locations.”

POCATELLO

MONDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Parade – 9:30 a.m. “Independence Day Parade Monday, July 4th 9:30am Pocatello’s Annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Monday, July 4th! Hundreds of entries will Celebrate America!” More HERE.

SODA SPRINGS

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Foam in the Park – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Park. “The Soda Springs Fire Department will spray foam that is fun for everyone. You may want to bring a swimsuit, towels, lawn chairs etc. Clean water is available to wash off.” More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 4

5K Fun Run/Walk – 6:30 a.m. at Octagon Park. More HERE.

MENAN

MONDAY, JULY 4

7:00am 3 on 3 Basketball – Registration at 6:50 (Dylan (208) 520-4920). More HERE.

7:30am Flag Raising. More HERE.

8:00am 5k – Registration at 7:15 at the city building – $5 fee (Nichole (208) 313-0238). More HERE.

8:00-10:00am Breakfast – $5/person or $20/immediate family 1

10:00am Booths. More HERE.

9am-3pm Car Show – Charitable Donation fee of $20 per vehicle (Dennis Dole (208) 270-1268). More HERE.

11:30am Parade – Registration is required! (Cody (208) 308-6346). More HERE.

1:00pm Kids Races. More HERE.

4:00pm Duck Race. More HERE.

DARK Fireworks. More HERE.

ISLAND PARK

MONDAY, JULY 4

Lakeside Lodge Firework Show – 10 p.m. “4th of July is a little over a week away! Our Firework show is on! We will be doing our Firework show on Monday July 4th around 10pm! Come early and spend the day playing in the water. If you are wanting to reserve a table on the deck, head to our website and click book now!” More HERE.

VICTOR

MONDAY, JULY 4

7:30 am-9:30am: Flag Ceremony and Breakfast – Victor City Park. The Lone Wolf Wrestling Club (Teton Wrestlers) will be hosting this fundraiser. More HERE.

. More HERE. Head on over to Victor City Park after the parade where the Lone Wolf Wrestling Club (Teton Wrestlers) will be selling lunch. Alan Wobbeking- a local vocalist/entertainer will by playing music on the Victor Stage. Please keep in mind that road closures will be in effect starting at 10:15 am. Please use detours and try to arrive early. Once the detour goes into effect, Hwy 33 at 7000 S through Hwy 33 at W 9500 S will be closed to all through traffic until parade is over and main street is cleared out. Aspen Street, and baseline will also be shut down to all through traffic starting at 9:30 am.If you are in the parade, please park in town and walk to your floats. Elm Street is for floats only, no through traffic. More HERE.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS

MONDAY, JULY 4

Lava Hot Springs 4th of July Fireworks and Duck Race – 8:00 p.m. in Lava Hot Springs. “Every 4th of July Lava Hot Springs presents a spectacular fireworks show from the top of the mountain above the city. The grand finale includes a fireworks waterfall over the cliff! Watch from anywhere in the downtown Lava area with a view of the North mountain. Sponsored by the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce & City of Lava Hot Springs.” More HERE.

INKOM

MONDAY, JULY 4

4th of July Classy Car Show – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ” Classy Car ShowJoin us for Inkom’s Annual Classy Car Show! Monday, July 4th from 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at Glen Peck Park.Register online, OR take advantage of drive-up registration starting at 8:00 am the day of the show.Prizes awarded at 11:30 am.No registration fee. Donation only. For more information contact Angie (208)709-3640.” More HERE.

MONTPELIER

MONDAY, JULY 4

Montpelier 4th of July Celebration – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. “Celebrate Independence Day with the Chuckwagon Breakfast in the morning and Fireworks at dusk! Fireworks start at approximately 10 pm.” More HERE.

SHELLEY

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Independence Day Celebration – 12 p.m. at 505 N Park Ave, Shelley. “Join us for church at 10:00 am and stay afterward as we celebrate Independence Day. We’ll have a BBQ, games, waterslide, volleyball, and more. Bring a side dish or dessert to share!” More HERE.

MALAD

MONDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Parade – 10 a.m.to 11 a.m. at Malad Area Chamber of Commerce. “Any citizen or business in Malad is welcome enter a float in the Independence Day Parade. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home”.All participants & floats need to start lining up on 300 West by the old high school at 8:45 am. At 9:00 am sharp the judging will begin. Those floats that win will be moved to the beginning of the parade. There will be a Sweepstakes, County Commissioner’s Award and a Mayor’s Award for the Commercial Float category. In the Non-Commercial division a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place will be given. In addition one entry will be given the Judge’s Award.The parade route starts on 200 West by the Elementary School. It goes south to 300 North where it heads east to North Main. It then proceeds south on North Main, with a stop at the Veterans Memorial for the National Anthem and Taps. The parade continues west on Bannock before heading east on 200 North and then north on 200 West, back to the Elementary School.” More HERE.

JACKSON

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Concerts on the Commons – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Teton Village Association (3395 Cody Ln Teton Village, Wyoming.) “Celebrate Independence Day weekend in Teton Village with free, outdoor music at the base of the Tetons. Concerts on the Commons will kick off for the season with the soul music of Down North beginning at 8:00 pm, followed by the only July 3 fireworks show in the area at 10:00 pm.” More HERE.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Fourth of July Parade – 10:00 a.m. “Beginning at 10 am, the parade will follow its traditional route. It will start at the Jackson Hole Fairgrounds, proceed down Glenwood Ave, passing near town square on Broadway, where float announcements will be made, then return to the fairgrounds via S. Willow St. Spectators are encouraged to watch anywhere along the route and prepare for road closures in the area between 10 am and 12 pm.” More HERE.

RUPERT

MONDAY, JULY 4