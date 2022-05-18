IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 ‘Liberty on Parade’ annual Independence Day parade registration is closed.

Registration for the parade was initially set to close on May 31, but due to an overwhelming response in parade entries, full capacity has been met sooner than expected.

“We are excited about the enthusiasm from the community, and in order to ensure public safety, we are forced to limit the number of entries., Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze said.

Each year the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce strategically work together to make sure Liberty on Parade is secure for all attendees.

The parade will take place on Monday, July 4, 2022, and will start at 9:00 a.m.

The post 2022 Liberty on Parade registration closed appeared first on Local News 8.