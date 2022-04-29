POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The five awardees for the 2022 “Pocatello’s Promise of Tomorrow Mayoral Scholarship” have been chosen.

The scholarship program is in its third year, and each two-year scholarship awards the student $2000, or $500 per semester, to use at Idaho State University.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this year’s 2022 recipients. All of our applicants are very deserving of a Mayoral Scholarship and come from all different backgrounds,” Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad said. “The quality of all the applications made it very difficult for the selection committee to make their recommendations and to pick just five recipients.”

Following are the recipients, their high schools, and their future area of study:

Lucas Whitehead – Highland High School – Secondary Education, Social Work, or Psychology

Devonney Curran – Century High School – Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Daniel Quayle – Highland High School – Secondary Education

Sami Armstrong – Pocatello High School – Cosmetology

Jaylee Crum – Highland High School – Nursing

The Mayoral Scholarship Committee reviewed and selected the awardees based on possible roadblocks to higher education, personal and higher education goals and financial need.

The scholarship was made possible through a collaboration with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber Foundation and funded by contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, Lookout Credit Union, D.L. Evans Bank, Citizens Community Bank and U.S. Bank.

“I want to give a big thank you to our partnerships, without these partnerships, the Mayoral Scholarship program would not be possible,” Mayor Blad said. “I appreciate the investment each has made in the future of our community and in our students.”

