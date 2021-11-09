IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) would like to remind visitors the nine-month reservation window is now open for the 2022 season.

The window is always available for stays beginning up to nine months from the current date. For example, on November 8, 2021, guests can reserve stays beginning on August 8, 2022 or earlier.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask when we are going to open the reservation window. The short answer is that the window is always open. Guests can reserve stays into August 2022 now,” said Seth Hobbs, Registration and Reservations Program Manager.

In 2020, IDPR transitioned to a new reservation system, causing a temporary shutdown in reservations. Once the system was back online, the reservation window reopened in December. The department does not predict the need to shut down reservations again for the foreseeable future.

Sites are filling up fast. You can reserve yours at idahostateparks.reserveamerica.com

