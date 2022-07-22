IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 version of Idaho Falls oldest running race was held July 11 at Snake River Landing, with over 100 runners navigating courses that included a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.

Live Forward Performance staged the race with Development Workshop Inc. (DWI) as the beneficiary of their fund-raising efforts.

Thanks to this year’s new Title Sponsor, Idaho Environmental Coalition, DWI CEO McKayla Matlack accepted a check of $5,000 from IEC President and Program Manager Ty Blackford and Live Forward Performance’s Salem Thomas. This donation was made possible by all the runners and additional Race Sponsors: Bill’s Bike and Run, Half Cab Grill, Snake River Landing, First American Title and Prepp’d.

