IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls oldest race is geared up to run again Saturday, June 11.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Snake River Landing, organizers are ready to welcome runners back to traditional race group starts.

Originally launched as the Bridge-to-Braves race in 1988 by Development Workshop Inc., it was a fundraiser to support programs and services. Now staged by Live Forward Performance, a portion of the registration will continue be donated to DWI.

Pre-registered Runners may pick up their race packet at DWI 555 W. 25th St. on Friday, June 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted that evening. Volunteers will also be welcomed.

