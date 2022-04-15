JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced the artists that will be featured at the 2022 Teton County Fair Concert, scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 in the Rodeo Arena.

Munsick, who grew up on a Wyoming ranch playing music with his brothers and fiddle-playing father, has rocked the Nashville music scene by bringing a breath of fresh Rocky Mountain air to Music City. Munsick is described as a progressive artist with an old soul, incorporating elements from many genres. The 27-year-old recently signed his first major label deal with Warner Music Nashville and released his debut album Coyote Cry, described as western pop-laced country music.

Elvie Shane, recently performed at the 2022 County Music Television Music Awards and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. Shane is known for soulful, country rock that brings elements of gospel and R&B.

Local, limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 1 for $30 per-person. Tickets will be available for purchase in-person only at the Teton County Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue. Any one individual may purchase up to 10 tickets. All remaining tickets will be available for purchase online beginning July 1.

For more information on the 2022 Fair Kickoff Concert and other Fair festivities, including evening events, visit the Teton County Fair website.

