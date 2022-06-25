JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced the pre-sale tickets to the 2022 Teton County Fair Kickoff Concert have sold out and are encouraging those interested in attending the concert to purchase tickets when the remainder become available on July 1.

“We are not surprised pre-sale tickets sold out so quickly because this year’s concert features two very talented and very popular country musicians,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said.

This year’s concert features headliner and Wyoming native Ian Munsick, and country music artist, Elvie Shane.

Munsick, who grew up on a Wyoming ranch playing music with his brothers and fiddle-playing father, is described as a progressive artist with an old soul, incorporating elements from many genres; while opening act Elvie Shane, recently performed at the 2022 County Music Television Music Awards, and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year.

The remaining concert tickets, along with all evening event tickets, go on sale July 1 and are available for purchase at the Teton County Fairgrounds Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue and online HERE. Frazier Carnival passes also go on sale July 1 and are available for purchase in-person at the Fairgrounds.

2022 Teton County Evening Events

Wednesday, July 27: Fair Concert in the Rodeo Arena: $30 per-person

Thursday, July 28: Horse Pulls in the Rodeo Area: $5 per-person

Saturday, July 30: Fair Rodeo in the Rodeo Arena: $30 per-person

Sunday, July 31: Figure 8 Races in the Rodeo Arena: $40 per-person

Frazier Carnival Passes (sold at Fairgrounds Office)

Mega Pass: $100

4-Hour Pass: $22

More information can be found at the Teton County Fair website HERE or in the Fair Book. The 2022 Teton County Fair takes place from July 23 – 31.

The post 2022 Teton County Fair Kickoff Concert pre-sale tickets sold out appeared first on Local News 8.