CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Summer Food Service program for kids offered through the Wyoming Department of Education kicks off soon.

Every summer the program delivers thousands of meals to Wyoming children and teens.

“Classes will be ending soon, and Wyoming children and teens do not have to go hungry because their school is out of session,” said Amanda Anderson, Nutrition Program Consultant with the Wyoming Department of Education. “We are loaded with summer food program sites from border to border. Finding a program near you is just a few clicks away.”

The Wyoming Department of Education’s (WDE) website includes a link to a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) map where Wyoming families can easily identify the food service site, or sites, nearest to them. Information is available here, call 211 or contact Amanda Andersen at (307) 777-7168 or amanda.anderson@wyo.gov.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally funded, state-administered program. The program reimburses providers who serve free, healthy meals to children and teens during the summer months when school is not in session. In addition to serving food, summer food sites often include activities for students to do during the summer including crafts and games.

