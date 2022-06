MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park vehicle entries over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022 showed a 34% decrease over the same weekend in 2021.

Visitation statistics (*vehicle entries) per day for May 27-30, 2022, compared to May 28-31, 2021, are listed below.

Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season. Millions of people visit the park in June, July and August.

