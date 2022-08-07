IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state.

Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.

Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s elected leaders for their support of the Commission’s statewide services.

“We thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their devotion to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage. These grants are catalysts for Idahoans of all ages in every region to enjoy our rich cultural legacy and for Idaho students to thrive with creative learning opportunities in and out of school.”

In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns. Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.”

The list of 2023 annual grants follows.

ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS

Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Idaho Falls $11,273 Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho Twin Falls $10,928 Ballet Idaho Boise $10,007 Boise Art Museum Boise $10,928 Boise Contemporary Theater Boise $10,467 Boise Philharmonic Association Boise $10,007 Burton Elementary School, Madison School District #321 Rexburg $10,467 The Cabin Boise $5,705 Caldwell Fine Arts Series Caldwell $3,451 Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team Cascade $6,191 Cascade School District #422 Cascade $4,519 Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association Moscow $10,582 Historic Opera Theatre, Opera Theatre Friends, Inc. Glenns Ferry $1,247 Idaho Falls Arts Council Idaho Falls $9,892 Idaho Falls Symphony Idaho Falls $9,777 Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation Boise $6,672 Idaho Shakespeare Festival Boise $10,007 Idaho State-Civic Symphony Pocatello $6,518 Lapwai School District #341 Lapwai $3,374 Laughing Stock Theatre Co. Sun Valley $5,460 McCall Arts & Humanities Council McCall $8,681 McCall Folklore Society McCall $7,055 McCall Music Society McCall $9,777 Music Conservatory of Sandpoint Sandpoint $7,622 Palouse Prairie Charter School, Palouse Prairie Educational Organization Moscow $11,043 Readers Theater Works! Boise $7,252 Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc. McCall $8,037 Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Coeur d’Alene School District #271 Coeur d’Alene $6,879 Stay-in-School Quinceanera Program Organization Boise $7,285 Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Humanities Sun Valley $10,697 Swan Valley School District #92 Irwin $3,106 Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc. Island Park $5,092

ENTRY TRACK GRANTS

Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Funding for these programs strengthens our state culturally and economically, while providing Idahoans with the invaluable experiences of performances, gallery exhibits, special events, and workshops in all artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work.

The Boise Bard Players Boise $2,010 Boise Hive Boise $3,247 Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team Cascade $3,189 Death Rattle Writers Festival Nampa $1,809 Global Lounge Boise $3,390 Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Community Building Partners Post Falls $4,454 Ketchum Arts Commission, City of Ketchum Ketchum $3,247 MING Studios Boise $2,925 Museum of North Idaho Coeur d’Alene $7,056 Pend Oreille Arts Council Sandpoint $4,769 Project Flux Dance Boise $2,010 Sun Valley Performing Arts Center Ketchum $10,912 Teton Arts Council Driggs $4,181 Treasure Valley Children’s Theater Meridian $5,177 Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise State University Boise $11,916

PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho Idaho Falls $5,867 Artisans 4 Hope Boise $3,218 Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho Twin Falls $3,547 Auditorium Chamber Music Series, University of Idaho Moscow $3,277 Ballet Idaho Boise $11,515 Basque Museum & Cultural Center Boise $6,155 Boise Art Museum Boise $13,607 Boise Baroque Boise $3,308 Boise City Department of Arts & History Boise $11,062 Boise Contemporary Theater Boise $8,977 Boise Philharmonic Boise $13,318 The Cabin Boise $6,466 Caldwell Fine Arts Series Caldwell $4,931 Carrousel Players of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre Coeur d’Alene $5,888 Challis Arts Council Challis $2,977 City of Moscow, Arts Department Moscow $5,799 City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department Rexburg $5,264 Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance Coeur d’Alene $3,658 Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra Coeur d’Alene $3,798 College of Western Idaho Nampa $4,703 Creations for Sandpoint, Arts Alliance, Inc. Sandpoint $5,132 Downtown Driggs Community Association Driggs $4,115 Emerge CDA Coeur d’ Alene $4,080 The Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint $11,123 Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association Moscow $5,284 HomeGrown Theatre Boise $2,718 Idaho Falls Arts Council Idaho Falls $10,588 Idaho Falls Symphony Idaho Falls $7,163 Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre Idaho Falls $3,724 Idaho Regional Ballet Eagle $3,918 Idaho Shakespeare Festival Boise $15,215 Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association Pocatello $4,792 Laughing Stock Theatre Co. Sun Valley $4,926 LCSC Center for Arts & History, Lewis-Clark State College Lewiston $5,009 LED, Lauren Edson Dance, Inc. Boise $5,136 Magic Valley Arts Council Twin Falls $4,948 McCall Arts & Humanities Council McCall $4,377 McCall Folklore Society McCall $2,791 McCall Music Society McCall $3,798 Mountain Home Arts Council Mountain Home $2,648 Music Conservatory of Sandpoint Sandpoint $4,523 The Music Theatre of Idaho Nampa $5,366 National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Weiser $5,563 Opera Idaho Boise $7,825 The Panida Theater, Panida Committee, Inc., Sandpoint $5,098 Radio Boise, Boise Community Radio Project Boise $5,627 Rock on Wheels Boise $4,266 Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc. McCall $4,028 Story Story Night Boise $3,730 Sun Valley Film Festival Sun Valley $8,286 Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc. Sun Valley $15,986 Surel’s Place Boise $3,241 Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center Hailey $5,090 Treasure Valley Artists’ Alliance Boise $2,143 Washington Idaho Symphony Association Moscow $3,567 Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc. Island Park $2,143

The post 2023 Arts grants announced appeared first on Local News 8.