IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state.

Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. 

Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s elected leaders for their support of the Commission’s statewide services.

“We thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their devotion to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage. These grants are catalysts for Idahoans of all ages in every region to enjoy our rich cultural legacy and for Idaho students to thrive with creative learning opportunities in and out of school.” 

In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns.  Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.” 

The list of 2023 annual grants follows. 

ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS 

Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12. 

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho  Idaho Falls  $11,273 
Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho  Twin Falls  $10,928 
Ballet Idaho  Boise  $10,007 
Boise Art Museum  Boise  $10,928 
Boise Contemporary Theater  Boise  $10,467 
Boise Philharmonic Association  Boise  $10,007 
Burton Elementary School, Madison School District #321  Rexburg  $10,467 
The Cabin  Boise  $5,705 
Caldwell Fine Arts Series  Caldwell  $3,451 
Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team  Cascade  $6,191 
Cascade School District #422  Cascade  $4,519 
Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association  Moscow  $10,582 
Historic Opera Theatre, Opera Theatre Friends, Inc.  Glenns Ferry  $1,247 
Idaho Falls Arts Council  Idaho Falls  $9,892 
Idaho Falls Symphony  Idaho Falls  $9,777 
Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation  Boise  $6,672 
Idaho Shakespeare Festival  Boise  $10,007 
Idaho State-Civic Symphony  Pocatello  $6,518 
Lapwai School District #341  Lapwai  $3,374 
Laughing Stock Theatre Co.  Sun Valley  $5,460 
McCall Arts & Humanities Council  McCall  $8,681 
McCall Folklore Society  McCall  $7,055 
McCall Music Society  McCall  $9,777 
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint  Sandpoint  $7,622 
Palouse Prairie Charter School, Palouse Prairie Educational Organization  Moscow  $11,043 
Readers Theater Works!  Boise  $7,252 
Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc.  McCall  $8,037 
Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Coeur d’Alene School District #271  Coeur d’Alene  $6,879 
Stay-in-School Quinceanera Program Organization  Boise  $7,285 
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Humanities  Sun Valley  $10,697 
Swan Valley School District #92  Irwin  $3,106 
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc.  Island Park  $5,092 

ENTRY TRACK GRANTS 

Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Funding for these programs strengthens our state culturally and economically, while providing Idahoans with the invaluable experiences of performances, gallery exhibits, special events, and workshops in all artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work. 

The Boise Bard Players  Boise  $2,010 
Boise Hive  Boise  $3,247 
Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team  Cascade  $3,189 
Death Rattle Writers Festival  Nampa  $1,809 
Global Lounge  Boise  $3,390 
Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Community Building Partners  Post Falls  $4,454 
Ketchum Arts Commission, City of Ketchum  Ketchum  $3,247 
MING Studios  Boise  $2,925 
Museum of North Idaho  Coeur d’Alene  $7,056 
Pend Oreille Arts Council  Sandpoint  $4,769 
Project Flux Dance  Boise  $2,010 
Sun Valley Performing Arts Center  Ketchum  $10,912 
Teton Arts Council  Driggs  $4,181 
Treasure Valley Children’s Theater  Meridian  $5,177 
Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise State University  Boise  $11,916 

PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS 

The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho  Idaho Falls  $5,867 
Artisans 4 Hope  Boise  $3,218 
Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho  Twin Falls  $3,547 
Auditorium Chamber Music Series, University of Idaho  Moscow  $3,277 
Ballet Idaho  Boise  $11,515 
Basque Museum & Cultural Center  Boise  $6,155 
Boise Art Museum  Boise  $13,607 
Boise Baroque  Boise  $3,308 
Boise City Department of Arts & History  Boise  $11,062 
Boise Contemporary Theater  Boise  $8,977 
Boise Philharmonic  Boise  $13,318 
The Cabin  Boise  $6,466 
Caldwell Fine Arts Series  Caldwell  $4,931 
Carrousel Players of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre  Coeur  d’Alene  $5,888 
Challis Arts Council  Challis   $2,977 
City of Moscow, Arts Department  Moscow  $5,799 
City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department  Rexburg  $5,264 
Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance  Coeur d’Alene  $3,658 
Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra  Coeur d’Alene  $3,798 
College of Western Idaho  Nampa  $4,703 
Creations for Sandpoint, Arts Alliance, Inc.  Sandpoint  $5,132 
Downtown Driggs Community Association  Driggs  $4,115 
Emerge CDA  Coeur d’ Alene  $4,080 
The Festival at Sandpoint  Sandpoint  $11,123 
Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association  Moscow  $5,284 
HomeGrown Theatre  Boise  $2,718 
Idaho Falls Arts Council  Idaho Falls  $10,588 
Idaho Falls Symphony  Idaho Falls  $7,163 
Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre  Idaho Falls  $3,724 
Idaho Regional Ballet  Eagle  $3,918 
Idaho Shakespeare Festival  Boise  $15,215 
Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association  Pocatello  $4,792 
Laughing Stock Theatre Co.  Sun Valley  $4,926 
LCSC Center for Arts & History, Lewis-Clark State College  Lewiston  $5,009 
LED, Lauren Edson Dance, Inc.  Boise  $5,136 
Magic Valley Arts Council  Twin Falls  $4,948 
McCall Arts & Humanities Council  McCall  $4,377 
McCall Folklore Society  McCall  $2,791 
McCall Music Society  McCall  $3,798 
Mountain Home Arts Council  Mountain Home  $2,648 
Music Conservatory of Sandpoint  Sandpoint  $4,523 
The Music Theatre of Idaho  Nampa  $5,366 
National Oldtime Fiddlers’  Weiser  $5,563 
Opera Idaho  Boise  $7,825 
The Panida Theater, Panida Committee, Inc.,   Sandpoint  $5,098 
Radio Boise, Boise Community Radio Project  Boise  $5,627 
Rock on Wheels  Boise  $4,266 
Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc.  McCall  $4,028 
Story Story Night  Boise  $3,730 
Sun Valley Film Festival  Sun Valley  $8,286 
Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc.  Sun Valley  $15,986 
Surel’s Place  Boise  $3,241 
Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center  Hailey  $5,090 
Treasure Valley Artists’ Alliance  Boise  $2,143 
Washington Idaho Symphony Association  Moscow  $3,567 
Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc.  Island Park  $2,143 

The post 2023 Arts grants announced appeared first on Local News 8.