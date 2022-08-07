IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its Fiscal Year 2023 annual grants, totaling $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state.
Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds.
Executive Director Michael Faison expressed appreciation to Idaho’s elected leaders for their support of the Commission’s statewide services.
“We thank Governor Little and the Idaho Legislature for their devotion to Idahoans’ rich artistic heritage. These grants are catalysts for Idahoans of all ages in every region to enjoy our rich cultural legacy and for Idaho students to thrive with creative learning opportunities in and out of school.”
In announcing the grants, Idaho Commission on the Arts Chair Steve Allred said, “Arts organizations play significant roles in the economic prosperity of Idaho cities and towns. Arts and cultural production in Idaho accounts for $1.8 billion and 2.2% of our state economy and supports 19,113 jobs, 3,509 of them directly. Artistic production is good business.”
The list of 2023 annual grants follows.
ARTS EDUCATION GRANTS
Arts Education Project grants provide funding for activities that unite effective practices in education and the arts, and involve schools, artists, and community organizations. They support teaching and learning opportunities for pre-K through grade 12.
|The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
|Idaho Falls
|$11,273
|Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho
|Twin Falls
|$10,928
|Ballet Idaho
|Boise
|$10,007
|Boise Art Museum
|Boise
|$10,928
|Boise Contemporary Theater
|Boise
|$10,467
|Boise Philharmonic Association
|Boise
|$10,007
|Burton Elementary School, Madison School District #321
|Rexburg
|$10,467
|The Cabin
|Boise
|$5,705
|Caldwell Fine Arts Series
|Caldwell
|$3,451
|Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team
|Cascade
|$6,191
|Cascade School District #422
|Cascade
|$4,519
|Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association
|Moscow
|$10,582
|Historic Opera Theatre, Opera Theatre Friends, Inc.
|Glenns Ferry
|$1,247
|Idaho Falls Arts Council
|Idaho Falls
|$9,892
|Idaho Falls Symphony
|Idaho Falls
|$9,777
|Idaho Latino Scholarship Foundation
|Boise
|$6,672
|Idaho Shakespeare Festival
|Boise
|$10,007
|Idaho State-Civic Symphony
|Pocatello
|$6,518
|Lapwai School District #341
|Lapwai
|$3,374
|Laughing Stock Theatre Co.
|Sun Valley
|$5,460
|McCall Arts & Humanities Council
|McCall
|$8,681
|McCall Folklore Society
|McCall
|$7,055
|McCall Music Society
|McCall
|$9,777
|Music Conservatory of Sandpoint
|Sandpoint
|$7,622
|Palouse Prairie Charter School, Palouse Prairie Educational Organization
|Moscow
|$11,043
|Readers Theater Works!
|Boise
|$7,252
|Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc.
|McCall
|$8,037
|Sorensen Magnet School of the Arts and Humanities, Coeur d’Alene School District #271
|Coeur d’Alene
|$6,879
|Stay-in-School Quinceanera Program Organization
|Boise
|$7,285
|Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Humanities
|Sun Valley
|$10,697
|Swan Valley School District #92
|Irwin
|$3,106
|Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc.
|Island Park
|$5,092
ENTRY TRACK GRANTS
Entry Track grants and Public Programs in the Arts grants provide stable, ongoing support for the arts programs delivered by Idaho’s professional arts organizations. Funding for these programs strengthens our state culturally and economically, while providing Idahoans with the invaluable experiences of performances, gallery exhibits, special events, and workshops in all artistic disciplines. Successful applicants demonstrated exceptional artistic merit, clearly defined management, and the public value of their work.
|The Boise Bard Players
|Boise
|$2,010
|Boise Hive
|Boise
|$3,247
|Cascade Cultural Arts Center, Horizons Lifestyle and Education Team
|Cascade
|$3,189
|Death Rattle Writers Festival
|Nampa
|$1,809
|Global Lounge
|Boise
|$3,390
|Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center, Community Building Partners
|Post Falls
|$4,454
|Ketchum Arts Commission, City of Ketchum
|Ketchum
|$3,247
|MING Studios
|Boise
|$2,925
|Museum of North Idaho
|Coeur d’Alene
|$7,056
|Pend Oreille Arts Council
|Sandpoint
|$4,769
|Project Flux Dance
|Boise
|$2,010
|Sun Valley Performing Arts Center
|Ketchum
|$10,912
|Teton Arts Council
|Driggs
|$4,181
|Treasure Valley Children’s Theater
|Meridian
|$5,177
|Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise State University
|Boise
|$11,916
PUBLIC PROGRAMS IN THE ARTS
|The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho
|Idaho Falls
|$5,867
|Artisans 4 Hope
|Boise
|$3,218
|Arts on Tour, College of Southern Idaho
|Twin Falls
|$3,547
|Auditorium Chamber Music Series, University of Idaho
|Moscow
|$3,277
|Ballet Idaho
|Boise
|$11,515
|Basque Museum & Cultural Center
|Boise
|$6,155
|Boise Art Museum
|Boise
|$13,607
|Boise Baroque
|Boise
|$3,308
|Boise City Department of Arts & History
|Boise
|$11,062
|Boise Contemporary Theater
|Boise
|$8,977
|Boise Philharmonic
|Boise
|$13,318
|The Cabin
|Boise
|$6,466
|Caldwell Fine Arts Series
|Caldwell
|$4,931
|Carrousel Players of the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre
|Coeur d’Alene
|$5,888
|Challis Arts Council
|Challis
|$2,977
|City of Moscow, Arts Department
|Moscow
|$5,799
|City of Rexburg, Cultural Arts Department
|Rexburg
|$5,264
|Coeur d’Alene Arts & Culture Alliance
|Coeur d’Alene
|$3,658
|Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra
|Coeur d’Alene
|$3,798
|College of Western Idaho
|Nampa
|$4,703
|Creations for Sandpoint, Arts Alliance, Inc.
|Sandpoint
|$5,132
|Downtown Driggs Community Association
|Driggs
|$4,115
|Emerge CDA
|Coeur d’ Alene
|$4,080
|The Festival at Sandpoint
|Sandpoint
|$11,123
|Festival Dance & Performing Arts Association
|Moscow
|$5,284
|HomeGrown Theatre
|Boise
|$2,718
|Idaho Falls Arts Council
|Idaho Falls
|$10,588
|Idaho Falls Symphony
|Idaho Falls
|$7,163
|Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre
|Idaho Falls
|$3,724
|Idaho Regional Ballet
|Eagle
|$3,918
|Idaho Shakespeare Festival
|Boise
|$15,215
|Idaho State-Civic Symphony Association
|Pocatello
|$4,792
|Laughing Stock Theatre Co.
|Sun Valley
|$4,926
|LCSC Center for Arts & History, Lewis-Clark State College
|Lewiston
|$5,009
|LED, Lauren Edson Dance, Inc.
|Boise
|$5,136
|Magic Valley Arts Council
|Twin Falls
|$4,948
|McCall Arts & Humanities Council
|McCall
|$4,377
|McCall Folklore Society
|McCall
|$2,791
|McCall Music Society
|McCall
|$3,798
|Mountain Home Arts Council
|Mountain Home
|$2,648
|Music Conservatory of Sandpoint
|Sandpoint
|$4,523
|The Music Theatre of Idaho
|Nampa
|$5,366
|National Oldtime Fiddlers’
|Weiser
|$5,563
|Opera Idaho
|Boise
|$7,825
|The Panida Theater, Panida Committee, Inc.,
|Sandpoint
|$5,098
|Radio Boise, Boise Community Radio Project
|Boise
|$5,627
|Rock on Wheels
|Boise
|$4,266
|Seven Devils New Play Foundry, id Theatre, Inc.
|McCall
|$4,028
|Story Story Night
|Boise
|$3,730
|Sun Valley Film Festival
|Sun Valley
|$8,286
|Sun Valley Museum of Art, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Inc.
|Sun Valley
|$15,986
|Surel’s Place
|Boise
|$3,241
|Trailing of the Sheep Cultural Heritage Center
|Hailey
|$5,090
|Treasure Valley Artists’ Alliance
|Boise
|$2,143
|Washington Idaho Symphony Association
|Moscow
|$3,567
|Writers at Harriman, Friends of Idaho State Parks, Inc.
|Island Park
|$2,143
