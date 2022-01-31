BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for Idaho’s top teaching honor, Teacher of the Year.

“Idaho is full of passionate, innovative teachers who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said. “Choose a favorite teacher who has made a difference for you or your child, then send us a nomination. Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor.”

To nominate a teacher, go to the Idaho Teacher of the Year website and fill out the online nomination form. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, March 14. Last year, Idahoans nominated about 150 teachers.

Nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 9 to apply for the honor. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and the winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to their school.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in our state. She or he will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

This school year’s Idaho Teacher of the Year isTodd Knight, who teaches science, engineering and coding classes at Crossroads Middle School, a West Ada School District “school of choice” for students who may struggle in large traditional schools. Other recent winners include: 2021 Teacher of the Year Jorge Pullerio, then a dual-immersion Spanish Language Arts teacher at Wood River Middle School; 2020 Teacher of the Year Stacie Lawler, a health and physical education teacher at Timberlake Junior High School ; 2019 winner Marc Beitia, an American Falls High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor; and Vision Charter School chemistry and language arts teacher Becky Mitchell, Teacher of the Year for 2018.

