IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 40,501.

There are a total of 36,899 confirmed cases and 3,602 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health only issues reports Monday through Saturday.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock County Bear Lake County, Bingham County, Butte County, Caribou County and Franklin County are in the moderate category. Power County is in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 66 new cases Sunday. There are 24 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 7 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 31 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are 657 total active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont and Jefferson Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category.

Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton Counties are in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Madison County, Bonneville County and Jefferson County.

The state is reporting there are 21,630 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 37 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 11,581 cases.

The state said 3 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 1,814, and one new case has been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 452.

There are 3,172 asymptomatic reported cases and 2,720 cases among health care workers.

Zero new deaths were reported leaving the total recorded deaths at 460.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

9 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

18 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

59 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

112 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

260 people were 80+

94.98% of deaths with known race were White. 0.66% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.87% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.31% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.09% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

87.69% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 12.31% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 11,741

263

86

55 1,121

79

7

15 147

3

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 634

1,983

662

72

653

237

621

27 30

241

94

19

71

47

64

4 6

37

7

0

5

1

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 2,773

172

786

570

62

205

98

33 548

19

165

101

9

28

25

5 16

0

1

2

1

3

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 981

905

98

230

118

46

24

31 122

92

23

25

22

0

3

0 4

10

0

1

0

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 2,628

300

47

142

213 26

21

10

0

2 34

0

1

3

18 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 403

187

396

42

12 32

11

17

2

0 24

0

0

0

0 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 7,666

292

764

299

27

335 502

34

112

30

1

26 101

2

8

5

2

6 TOTAL 36,899 3,602 460

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.